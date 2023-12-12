Getty Images

“How I Met Your Father” star Hilary Duff, 36, is pregnant again!

On Tuesday, Duff posted a pic of her family holiday card, which features her cradling her baby bump!

She wrote on Instagram, “Surprise surprise!”

Duff already has two daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2, with husband Matthew Koma. She is also the mother of son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

The card featured the message, “Buckle up Buttercups, we're adding one more to this crazy bunch.”

Matthew also posted the pic to his Instagram, writing, “Baby #4 is loading…”

The baby news comes just as Hilary and Matthew are about to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary.

Earlier this year, Hilary opened up on parenthood, telling Shape magazine, “I just love watching my kids form into their own individual unique selves. I love my loud household with mayhem and the craziness and all the love and all the dirt. I love [parenting] with my husband,:

She added, “I love feeling like hugs and cuddles can make everything better. I love the pressure of being like, ‘How the f**k are we going to make it through this day?’ And making it through the day and being like, ‘I don’t know how everyone is tucked in and fed and happy after all the things we’ve had to do today.’”