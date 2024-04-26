Getty Images

A week ago, Taylor Swift had everyone talking about her double album “The Tortured Poets Department.”

While much of her album is about heartbreak, Swift did include songs that were seemingly inspired by her relationship with Travis Kelce.

What was his reaction to the megahit album?

A source told Us Weekly, “He heard everything before it was released. He is so proud of [her] and understands and accepts that being with her means being a part of her music. And he’s secure and fine with it.”

“The Alchemy” and “So High School” seem to about their relationship, but does she have more songs in the vault?

The insider claimed, “She has written other songs, some inspired by Travis, but they weren’t produced or part of the album. There wasn’t time for them to be part of the album. She’s kept some private and hasn’t released them yet. She has a journal and writes all the time.”

Swift’s exes Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy seem to have inspired her songs “Fortnight,” “The Tortured Poets Department,” “Fresh Out the Slammer,’ “The Black Dog,” “Guilty as Sin,” “But Daddy I Love Him,” “loml,” and “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”

According to the insider, Kelce was unbothered by the tracks.

They said, “Travis is understanding about the ex-boyfriend songs,” the insider says. “He recognizes that her past experiences are an important part of her expression.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush recently spoke with Travis, who is “comfortable” with all the attention that he’s getting nowadays.