Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have only been dating for around six months, but has their relationship inspired some of the songs on her new album “The Tortured Poets Department”?

While many songs on the album are about heartbreak, Swift does sing about falling in love again, and includes some football references!

In “The Alchemy,” Swift sings, “So when I touch down / Call the amateurs and cut ’em from the team.”

In another part of the song, Swift sings, “These blokes warm the benches / We been on a winning streak.”

The benchwarmers could be her exes?

Travis’ team the Kansas City Chiefs’ winning streak got them to the Super Bowl, which they won in February.

Swift also seemingly mentions the team’s Super Bowl win, singing, “Shirts off and your friends lift you up over their heads / Beer sticking to the floor / Cheers chanted 'cause they said there was no chance / Trying to be the greatest in the league / Where's the trophy? / He just comes running over to me."

The cameras caught Travis hugging his mom Donna and then Taylor on the field after the Chiefs beat the 49ers.

“So High School” could be another song about Taylor’s relationship with Travis, which many have compared to “High School Musical,” in which Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron’s character fall in love.

Taylor also seemingly references an old Travis interview, in which he revealed who he’d “marry, kiss, and kill.”

The interview was years before they dated.

She sings, “Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me (Kill me) / It's just a game, but really (Really) / I'm bettin' on all three for us two (All three).”

Other lyrics include, "Truth, dare, spin bottles/ You know how to ball, I know Aristotle/ Brand new, full throttle/Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto."

There might also be a brief mention of their relationship in “Chloe or Sam or Sophia.”

Taylor and Travis started dating after she called it quits with Matt Healy.

She sings, “And you saw my bones out with somebody new / Who seemed like he would've bullied you in school."