Taylor Swift

On Thursday, Taylor Swift revealed the first single from her highly anticipated album “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Swift has chosen the album's first song “Fortnight,” featuring Grammy-winning artist Post Malone, as her lead single.

She wrote on Instagram, “I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever. I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight. Honestly can’t wait for you guys to hear this song at Midnight TONIGHT and see the video at 8pm ET TOMORROW.”

She also dropped a new YouTube Shorts video teasing a #ForAFortnightChallenge coming soon.

The day before, Swift hinted that a major announcement was happening at 2 p.m. ET. via a countdown that appeared on her website.

Many speculated that it would be “Fortnight”-related since 2 o’clock is 14 in military time.

On Wednesday, Swift also posted a video that ended with a calendar zoomed in on 4/19, which read, “The Tortured Poets Department Release Day," and, "8 p.m. ET music video release!!" At the bottom of the date box were 14 tally marks.

She captioned the video, “TTPD timetable.”

Fans thought the tally marks suggested "Fortnight" (feat. Post Malone) would be the first music video, since a fortnight is 14 days.

Taylor also had QR code murals pop up in cities around the world, each revealing a letter to spell out "For a Fortnight."