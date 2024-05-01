Ryan Gosling’s Sweet Reaction to Eva Mendes in People’s Beautiful Issue (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Ryan Gosling chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour at the L.A. premiere of “The Fall Guy,” where he suited up after previously doing press in a shirt promoting his wife Eva Mendes’ children’s book “Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries.”

Eva was not there, but he sweetly reacted to her being featured in People’s 2024 Beautiful issue, saying, “It should just be her in the issue, basically, but I understand they have to have other people in there.”

He also praised her new book, sharing, “It’s a wonderful book. It’s also in Spanish. I highly recommend it.”

Terri asked if it is a love letter to him and Eva’s daughters, and he replied, “I’ll let [Eva] speak for it. It’s such a beautiful book, it’s been a few years in the making. We read a lot of kids’ books, and it’s one of the best I have read. It’s really about something, and beautiful.”

Gosling gushed over their relationship, telling Terri, “She is with the girls and when she works I stay home with the girls, too. I couldn’t be here without her. She’s also like my acting coach.”

Ryan revealed, “She has really become the best acting coach I have ever had. It's endless how much she helps me.”

Her advice for this movie? “Don’t do fire. It was actually a request from my kids, too: 'Do a stunt movie, but don’t get set on fire.'”

The movie brings the comedy and the action, and Gosling explained, “Those are the kind of films that made me fall in love with movies in the first place.”

He added of “The Fall Guy,” “It’s like a big summer movie, but it also shows you how a big summer movie is made… Cat's out of the bag how these things are made... It was fun to include that in the film.”