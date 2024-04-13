Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Hot Spot Date Night!

In pictures at People.com, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen having a romantic date night at hot spot Sushi Park Friday night!

Taylor, 34, grins ear to ear in the photos, in which she sports a red-and-white jacket that's giving Kansas City Chiefs. She paired it with a black top and denim skirt.

Travis, 34, wears a comfy green knit sweater-and-shorts look.

The two have been together for over six months, having confirmed they were dating in October.

They have traveled in support of each other's careers, with Taylor showing up at the Super Bowl and Travis attending multiple Eras tour shows, making them one of the world's most talked-about couples.

A lot of the talking has come from Travis' frank discussions on his and his brother Jason Kelce's "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" podcast.