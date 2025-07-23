Doctor Pleads Guilty in Matthew Perry Ketamine Case

Getty Images

Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who is facing charges in connection with Matthew Perry’s fatal ketamine case, has pleaded guilty.

TMZ reports, the doctor appeared in an L.A. federal court and entered a guilty plea for four counts of distributing the drug.

At this time, he remains out on bond. He will need to surrender his medical license in the next 30-45 days.

He faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison at his sentencing on December 3.

It was reported in June that Plasencia had accepted a plea deal. TMZ reports that in exchange for changing his plea from not guilty to guilty, feds dropped three distribution charges and two counts of falsifying records.

In October, Dr. Mark Chavez, another physician charged in connection with the “Friends” star’s death, entered a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

He accepted a plea deal and was said to be “incredibly remorseful” after allegedly being contacted by Dr. Plasencia.

Filmmaker Eric Fleming has already pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death.

Perry’s live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death.

Another defendant in the case, alleged “Ketamine Queen” Jasveen Sangha, entered a not guilty plea.

According to the United States Attorney’s press release, Sangha was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine, and five counts of distribution of ketamine.