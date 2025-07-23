American Eagle

Sydney Sweeney is showing some skin as the face of the American Eagle Fall 2025 campaign!

For her “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” campaign, the “Anyone but You” actress wore denim pieces that her stylist Molly Dickson put together.

In several campaign pics, Sweeney put her flat and toned tummy on display while rocking A&E essentials.

As for being a spokesperson for the brand, she told People magazine, “I was freaking out because I was like, 'This is perfect,' and I was so excited. When they were like, 'We want it to be a denim campaign,' I was through the roof. I was like, 'This is it. This is Syd. I will be able to bring this to life. You have no idea.'"

While she’s a “sweats girl” on the plane, she’s making an exception for American Eagle. Sydney explained, “Yesterday I wore a pair of American Eagle jeans on a plane, and I was like, 'Oh, this is great. They're so comfy.'"

Sweeney even recruited her cute puppy Sully for a cameo in the campaign!

