Jimmy Kimmel Challenges Trump to Come on ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ (Exclusive)

Jimmy Kimmel is dishing on the new season of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” which will feature a star-studded lineup of guests competing to donate their winnings to charity.

“Extra’s” Paul Costabile spoke with Jimmy, who revealed his dream contestant!

Kimmel commented, “Wouldn’t it be fun to put Donald Trump in that hot seat?”

Trump aside, there’s “a lot of people” that Jimmy wants on the show. He emphasized, “I admire anybody that does sit down and come on the show because they’re really risking their reputation.”

Jimmy’s long-running faux feud with Matt Damon is also spilling over to the game show, after Ken Jennings brought Matt along!

Jimmy joked while referencing a “Harry Potter” character, “You don’t have to keep saying his name, it’s like Voldemort.”

Trolling Matt further, Jimmy commented, “[Ken] brought somebody with him, who was not invited on the show, was not welcome on the show, who showed up, who has been trying to get on my show for many years and honestly embarrassed himself, embarrassed his family and should be ashamed of what he did. He’s not a nice person. He’s sneaky and pretty sure he cheated.”

Kimmel also dished on recently becoming a grandpa!

When asked if he had a grandfather name that he wants to go by, Jimmy answered, “I’m partial to just grandpa. I’m okay with that. A lot of people get weird about like, ‘I don’t want to be seen as old or whatever.’ I’m old. I’m a grandfather and I’m going with it.”