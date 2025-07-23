Getty Images

Travis Kelce is drawing parallels to Julia Roberts’ iconic movie “Pretty Woman.”

In the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Travis shared his take on the 1990 romantic comedy with brother Jason Kelce.

Calling it “fantastic,” Travis said, “I’m not gonna lie, when we first started, I really didn’t know that it was about her being a hooker. Didn’t know Julia Roberts signed up for that one.”

In the movie, Julia’s character Vivian is pursued by wealthy businessman Edward Lewis, played by Richard Gere.

Jason and Travis then shared their thoughts on the plot and acting. When Jason brought up that the movie was being criticized for being “misogynistic,” Travis commented, “I think the only way to gauge it is to flip the script.”

He went on, “I think we need to make ‘Pretty Man.’ We need to have a CEO billionaire woman be so high-class that she doesn’t know where she’s going, she doesn’t know how to drive a car.”

Referencing Travis’ high-profile relationship with music superstar Taylor Swift, Jason quipped, “You’re basically living ‘Pretty Man’ right now.”

Laughing, Travis then referenced an iconic moment in the movie, saying, “I’m wearing nothing but a tie when Taylor comes home.”

Travis also recalled meeting Julia for the first time at one of Taylor’s concerts last year. He joked, “That’s why when I met Julia, it felt like we were the same person. She spoke to me in this movie… I’m just an NFL stripper. That’s it. I’m just an NFL hooker, man.”