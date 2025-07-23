Ozzy Osbourne: Air Ambulance Medics Tried to Save Rocker for 2 Hours (Report)

Getty Images

There are also new details surrounding Ozzy Osbourne’s death.

The Black Sabbath frontman, who had battled Parkinson's disease for years, died on Tuesday.

DailyMail.com reports air ambulance medics were called to his U.K mansion, trying to save him for two hours before he passed away with his family by his side.

Thames Valley air ambulance was said to have landed a nearby field at 10:30 a.m. and lifesaving efforts got underway.

A spokesperson told DailyMail.com, “We can confirm that our helicopter was dispatched to provide advanced critical care at an incident near Chalfont St Giles yesterday.”

Seeing the chopper alerted locals that something was wrong.

One person told the outlet, “We immediately feared it may be for [Ozzy] as he was known to be in fragile health.”

Following his death, the "Crazy Train" singer's bereaved family told “Extra” in a statement, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love."