Teddi Mellencamp’s Home Targeted by Burglars — See the Chilling Security Video

Chilling new video shows masked men jumping the gate of Teddi Mellencamp’s Encino, California, mansion and sneaking down her driveway at 10 p.m.

Teddi, her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave, and their four children were inside at the time. Upon hearing the alarm, the burglars fled.

Mellencamp, who has been battling cancer, was too distraught to address the media.

Edwin, who’s actually a security expert, spoke to Fox11 Los Angeles the morning after, saying, “They did break into one of the office bedrooms and the alarm immediately went off and they immediately went out.”

He feels lucky, as this could have ended in catastrophe.

Edwin said, “With things like that, people get freaked out and things can happen.”

Teddi shared footage of the burglars on Instagram and wrote, “We are grateful that everyone is unharmed. While we are shaken, we are fortunate to have the latest in home-security systems, which scared off the intruders. Authorities were alerted and swiftly responded. We appreciate everyone’s heightened concern in light of recent criminal activities in our area, but we are safe.”

Coincidentally, Teddi was “Extra’s” special correspondent when her “Real Housewives” co-star, Dorit Kemsley, was a victim of a 2021 home invasion robbery where a gun was held to her head and the thieves stole over a million dollars in valuables.

Dorit told Teddi, I've never gone through something like this. And because of the outcome, I'm really able to wake up every morning and remember I'm lucky.”