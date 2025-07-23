Chad Michael Murray’s Kids Make Red-Carpet Debut at ‘Freakier Friday’ Premiere

Getty Images

On Tuesday night, Chad Michael Murray and wife Sarah Roemer’s kids made their public debut at the Hollywood premiere of his film “Freakier Friday.”

Chad and Sarah were seen posing with two of their kids on the purple carpet. Their third child, who is 1, was not present for the premiere.

For the special night, their son opted for a white suit, while their daughter matched with Sarah in a green dress.

It was the first time that their kids’ faces were seen, since Chad and Sarah have opted to hide their faces on social media over the years.

At the premiere, “Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Chad about how his kids changed his acting career.

He said, “There was a specific moment when we had our kids, I didn’t want to be away. Like, we always keep the pack together, we never travel along, but when you’re working 12-13 hours a day, that’s really hard. You come home, they’re either already asleep or they’re off to school. You know what I mean?”

Thankfully, Chad landed a role on “Sullivan’s Crossing,” something he prayed for and envisioned for years! He explained, “I prayed specifically for a show, just like this. I was so specific, too. I wanted a city that we all loved and that we could completely immerse our family into this world, into this community and that we’d love them, just as much as they loved us. A show that wasn’t too gratuitous so my kids wouldn’t have to see like my butt on screen every two seconds.”

Murray also raved about being part of the “Freaky Friday” franchise and how “unbelievable” it is to see the love that still exists for the original 2003 movie.

He noted, “Look how much love there is for this world, for this franchise. Just an honor to be a part of it.”

Chad also shared his take on the younger generation becoming fans of the franchise, saying, “If streaming did one thing, it was give a lot of these movies a second life and a third and a fourth and a fifth and it brings them back.”