Taylor Swift’s ‘Tortured Poets Department’ Easter Eggs Ignite Fan Frenzy!

Getty Images

The clock is ticking, and the typewriters are clicking!

Ahead of the release of her new album “The Tortured Poets Department,” Taylor Swift has been teasing the Swifties for weeks.

On Tuesday, Swift broke the news that a music video would be released on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

Swift posted a video that began with a clock set to 2 o’clock.

The video ended with a calendar, zoomed in on 4/19, which read, “The Tortured Poets Department Release Day," and, "8 p.m. ET music video release!!"

At the bottom of the date box were 14 tally marks.

She captioned the video, “TTPD timetable.”

Many fans speculated that the tally marks suggested "Fortnight" (feat. Post Malone) would be the first music video, since a fortnight is 14 days. Another theory was that the music video would be for track 14 of the album, which was titled “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”

Taylor also had QR code murals pop up in cities around the world, each revealing a letter to spell out "For a Fortnight."

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert dropped by Spotify’s open-air installation to celebrate “The Tortured Poets Department” at the Grove. The installation gives fans the chance to check out a poetry library full of easter eggs for the album, which many speculate is inspired by her past relationship with ex Joe Alwyn.

Included in the installation was a card catalog with exactly 72 boxes, six of which were pulled open with dried flowers inside. Joe and Taylor's relationship was 6 years (also equal to 72 months) long.

There was also a globe on display, with a pin in Florida. Taylor played her first Eras Tour shows after the breakup was announced in Tampa Bay. She also has a song on "TTPD" called "Florida!!!" that's a collab with Florence and the Machine.

Another notable library item was a statue of Diana of Ephesus. The real statue apparently crumbled while waiting to be shipped to London (where Joe lives) in the sixth century due to years of neglect.

An open book was being used to unveil new lyrics in the library. One of the lines revealed was, "Even statues crumble if they're made to wait." The book was set in a display case with white lace reminiscent of a bridal veil and more dried-up flowers.

Another one of the lyrics displayed was, "One less temptress, one less dagger to sharpen." Could Tay be hinting about the downfall of her relationship with Joe?