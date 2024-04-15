Getty Images

It was all about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Coachella this weekend!

While Swift did not perform at the festival in Indio, California, all eyes were on her and Travis as they attended night two.

The couple shared some sweet moments caught on video. Watch!

There was the time they were laughing together while waiting for Ice Spice to take the stage.

Then, when the rapper performed “Karma,” Taylor and Travis had a blast dancing together.

At another point, they were all smiles as they whispered to each other in the crowd.

Swift and Kelce were also spotted dancing and clapping on the side of the stage as her collaborator Jack Antonoff performed with the Bleachers.

Taylor’s overall look for the fest included a black tank top with a pleated miniskirt, Gucci sneakers, and a Stella McCartney crossbody bag. She completed the look with a… “New Heights” podcast baseball cap!

Travis wore striped pants with a white T-shirt, flannel shirt, and white “Happy Gilmore” hat.

Teresa Giudice managed to get the pic of the weekend, posing with Taylor in the crowd.

