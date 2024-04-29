Reba McEntire Praises Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter,' Talks ACM Awards (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Reba McEntire is not slowing down at 69, getting ready to host the ACM Awards for the 17th time!

“Extra’s” Alecia Davis spoke with Reba, who reflected on the major moment country music is having right now, and reacted to Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter" album, which includes an updated take on Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.”

When asked if she thinks Bey would show up to the ACM Awards, Reba replied, “Wouldn’t that be neat after she has this great country album out?”

Reba has listened to parts of “Cowboy Carter,” saying, “‘Jolene,’ how about that little take? A different spin.”

Even if Beyoncé doesn’t attend, Reba will still be having fun, celebrating with her duet partner and Entertainer of the Year nominee Cody Johnson, along with Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Luke Combs.

McEntire is excited to host the show again, saying, “I love live television and I get to see my buddies during rehearsal. It’s fun, like a family reunion!”

Reba’s main priority for the evening will be fashion, obviously!

She said, “It’s kinda like herding cats. You kinda get the top 10 in there and start dissecting which one you want to go first and last.”

ACM Awards aside, McEntire is “having fun” as a coach on “The Voice” and working on a new sitcom.

As for her secret to staying young and busy, Reba quipped, “Us redheads, we have that fiery energy and are having fun all the time.”