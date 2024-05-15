Instagram

“Sister Wives” star Garrison Brown, 25, died in March, and now his cause of death has been confirmed.

People obtained a copy of his autopsy report from the Coconino County Medical Examiner, which states Brown died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Alcohol poisoning was also reported as a contributing factor. According to People, his iliac blood alcohol level was .307% and his vitreous level was .370%. The legal limit is .08%, and .40% is considered potentially fatal.

He also had caffeine in his system.

Garrison’s death was ruled a suicide.

Back in March, People reported Garrison, the son of Janelle and Kody Brown, was found dead at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Lt. Charles M. Hernandez II of the Flagstaff Police Department confirmed to the magazine that Garrison’s brother Gabriel “discovered Mr. Brown deceased” in an apparent suicide.

Hernandez added, “At this time, there is not any indication of foul play, and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating.”

TMZ was the first to report that Garrison appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His parents Janelle and Kody shared the devastating news on Instagram.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Janelle wrote. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

She included a photo of Garrison in his military uniform and another of him smiling. Kody shared the same images and message on his page.