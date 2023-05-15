Reba McEntire to Join ‘The Voice’

NBC

Reba McEntire is joining “The Voice” as a new coach. The country superstar will take over “Voice” veteran Blake Shelton’s famous red chair on the upcoming 24th season of the hit NBC musical competition series.

The announcement was made Monday at NBC’s upfronts. The news was followed with Reba performing her award-winning song “Fancy.”

The Grammy winner has a long history with “The Voice,” going all the way back to its first season in 2011, when she appeared as a battle advisor to Blake Shelton’s team. She has also been sharing her musical knowledge on the show’s current season as a mega mentor.

Reba, 68, will be coaching alongside returning coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan.

The singer, who also starred on her own sitcom, was initially offered the chance to be a coach on the first season of “The Voice,” but turned it down.

"I watched the tape, and I said, 'No, I'm going to pass on that.' Because I don't think I could ever be able to tell somebody that they're terrible or, ‘Go find another job,’ or, ‘Hope you like your nighttime job,’” Reba told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” in 2020. “I couldn't do that day in and day out.”

She did go on to admit that seeing the show’s rise to success led her to regret her decision.

"I mean, after you see a very successful show that's been running, what, 15 years? Uh, yeah!" she said with a laugh. "I'm like, ‘Shoot, I should have done that.’"