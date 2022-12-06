Gwen Stefani on Feeling ‘Sad’ About Blake Shelton’s Last Season of ‘The Voice’ (Exclusive)

NBCUniversal

On Monday night, “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Gwen Stefani ahead of ‘The Voice’ Season 22 semifinals!

Stefani spoke about her contestant, Justin Aaron, and being “sad” about her last season with hubby Blake Shelton.

Gwen explained why she thought Justin could be the winner of this season, saying, “He’s so loveable. He’s so real and sort of doing it for the right reasons… He’s not drinking his own juice. He’s just so pure and such a good guy. I guess that makes you root for him more and on top of that he’s literally one of the greatest singers I’ve ever heard.”

While Gwen was more than happy to talk about Justin, she was “sad” that it’s her last season with Blake. She noted that those feelings come up every time she gets ready for an episode.

As for his contestants, she said, “It’s crazy because there are the Blake fans out there that are just voting because they want Blake to win. There are the country fans that love both of the country artists that are on his team. Then, there are the Bodie fans, which we all know about. He has three completely different artists, and they all have something going for them. It’s definitely going to be tough. This is definitely the most confusing season for me. Sometimes you can predict but this time I have no idea what’s going to happen…"

Gwen also revealed that she and Blake had John Legend and Camila Cabello over for a pre-Christmas coaches party, saying, “I got a chef in the house. We had like Italian food and just hung out and Camila brought a friend and it was fun.”

“We all just sat down and ate and talked,” Gwen elaborated.

Gwen also dished on her upcoming appearance on Blake’s new celebrity game show with Carson Daly “Barmageddon.”

She said, “I actually got to be the trial. I was the first one to film it. Me and Sheryl Crow… It was so fun… I’m such a fan of hers from back in the day, but I could sit and talk with her all day. We have so much in common.”