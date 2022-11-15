Gwen Stefani Explains Why Blake Shelton Is Leaving ‘The Voice’ (Exclusive)

NBC

Blake Shelton is getting ready to say goodbye to “The Voice,” and his wife Gwen Stefani is opening up about why next season will be his last.

Gwen, who is coaching alongside her husband this season, told “Extra’s” Katie Krause that the country singer is ready for a break.

Stefani said, “I think he just wants more time. I don't know if people realize if he's doing two seasons a year, in between that he's touring. So he actually has two teams at the same time at a certain point, they overlap. It's a lot of brain power. It's a lot of time away from the family. Those kinds of things, he just got to a point, he just wants time at his ranch time to do the other things he loves to do.

Smiling she said, “I'm totally speaking for you Blake, I’m sorry… I'm married to you so I can say whatever I want.”

The No Doubt singer continued, “I'm so excited for him, because we have lives outside of work and it's a really good life and it’s really fun… We have Oklahoma which is something I never knew I needed and wanted; we plant a garden… We are looking forward to doing some of that family stuff.”

As for leaving the show, Gwen said, “I feel sorry for everyone, honestly, he is so talented, he is so funny, he is so great on the show, I’m sorry guys, it wasn’t my decision, totally him, I’m excited to see what comes next, because I bet there is somethings out there that we don’t even know about.”

Will she come back as a coach without her husband? “I have no idea,” Stefani said. “Every season I have been on the show, it has been a last minute… Yes, ask me back, I will come back, it would be really weird without Blake.”

For now, she is focused on the live shows, “I am so excited… My team is just, there are so many talented people here, there always is, but there was something about this season that was really relaxed. I came back and thought I was going to be really nervous being married to Blake… As soon as I walked on to set I was like, ‘I am back,’ it just felt normal again… I don’t know if it’s the combination of coaches, having my little daughter Camila [Cabello] here, knowing John [Legend] so much more and me and Blake being married, I don’t know.”

Sharing her strategy for the season, the star said, “My strategy was to not have a strategy, my strategy was like really listen with my heart.”

Gushing over working with Camila, Katie asked if they could collab? “We got to do her song ‘Havana’ together and that was really fun, I love her voice so much.

Saying Camila amazes her, “To come on and sit in that chair, I just thought she did such a great job… I was her age when ‘Just a Girl’ came out… It’s fascinating to me to get to know her.”