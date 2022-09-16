Blake Shelton on When He’ll Walk Away from ‘The Voice’ (Exclusive)

NBC

“Extra’s” Katie Krause was with coaches Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend to talk about Season 22 of “The Voice.”

Blake also revealed if he ever thinks about stepping down from the music competition show.

Katie commented, “Twenty-two seasons in… I mean, are you still as excited about this gig?... Do you ever think about walking away?”

Blake replied, “Each season they are different the second you throw in one new person, it's… a different show altogether because you can, you can, have something going on with, with four coaches that have worked together, but you change one thing and it completely screws up everything that you think you got figured out about the show.” He joked, “And so Camila screwed it up again this year.”

He went on, “It is like starting over every time, you know, and… as long as they have those home shopping channels and I can watch those and, and figure out new ideas to sell the same crap over and over again… then I'll be prepared… I mean, the guy selling a roll of tape is like, 'Three dollars, are you kidding me?...’ You know, those guys [have] techniques…That's where I learned.”

Gwen is back this season and gushing over working with her husband. “With Blake, I mean, he's my best friend, he's my favorite person I ever met in the world… He's so genuine, so real, so honest, so talented, humble, kind…. I could just go with all the good things to say about him,” she said. “He's an incredible person and he makes us all laugh and he makes everybody feel good.”

Camila Cabello is joining the mix, making her debut as a coach.

Katie asked, “What was everyone's first impression of Camila?”

John, “She was on Team Legend last year. She was my advisor for the battles and when I spent that day with her. I was like, ‘You're so good at this… if there's ever an opportunity to be a coach, you should do it.’”

Camila said, “And I was like, ‘Say less.’”

John said, “And the producers were like, ‘Say less,’ Camila was like, ‘Say less,’ and here we are.”

Gwen chimed in, “We saw her live at the Grammys and that was an amazing performance… So that was my first impression of her, and then also just she's just so fun and real and all the things that you know about her before you meet her and then she really is, all those things and I think it's just really funny to see them two together (pointing to Camila and Blake) because they have a lot of funny chemistry and so yes, yes, we're having fun.”

Blake joked, “She's kind of throwing a wrench into everything we do around here ‘cause we're supposed to, like, hate the new person… But we all like her.”

Katie asked, “So are we going girls versus boys this season?”

Camila replied, “There is a little bit of an energy.”

Gwen added, “Yeah, but she's, like, really killing it… So there's a little bit, there has to be some competition… She has a lot of fans, a lot of fans out there.”