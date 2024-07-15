Netflix

The Netflix series “Stranger Things” is creeping in with its fifth and final season.

The hit show is midway through production, and a BTS trailer is giving fans a glimpse at the strange things this season has to offer.

The YouTube video includes the caption, “Take it all in, nerds, we’re going on one last final ride!”

The video starts with a voice-over explaining, “We’re about halfway through filming now, and it is exciting. So much going on.”

Across the screen are shots of a bike ride, the Hawkins High School sign, and the stars huddled at a lunch table.

As the footage continues, fans catch glimpses of the crew building the sets and setting up the props, as well as their favorite cast members.

Millie Bobby Brown is seen driving in a car. She reflects, “So I started when I was 10 years old. I am now turning 20 years old now. It feels very weird.”

At another point, Jamie Campbell Bower reflects, “Season 4 was big, Season 5 is even bigger.”

Gaten Matarazzo is taking in the set, as his voice is heard saying, “This is home, you just remember why you’re doing it and how much fun you have.”

Newcomer Linda Hamilton adds, “I love this show so much. I really am a fan.”

Along with Hamilton, Nell Fisher, Alex Breaux and Jake Connelly are also joining the cast to deliver a jam-packed season.

Production for the show is still taking place and there is currently no airdate. The show is expected to debut in 2025.

“Extra” caught up with Finn Wolfhard in March, who shared of Season 5, “Being back together with the cast and crew is really nice and knowing that it’s the final season has been emotional but we’re not trying to be too emotional yet because we still have so long to shoot so I think it’s going to start… slowly setting in as we get closer to the end date.”