Octavia Spencer Dishes on the A-List Guest Judges for Her New Food Network Show (Exclusive)

Octavia Spencer is turning up the kitchen heat with her famous New Orleans restaurateur friend Edgar “Dook” Chase on “Family Recipe Showdown.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi caught up with Octavia and Dook to chat about the new Food Network show with an epic list of guest judges.

The show will feature a who’s who in Hollywood, from Reese Witherspoon to Tina Knowles to Jessica Chastain.

Spencer explained, “It is action-packed and star-studded, and they all bring wonderful qualities to the table,” adding, “They are all foodies. They are all people who cook, who love to cook and all understood the assignment.”

The assignment? Watching every move the related contestants make in this fierce competition that showcases their family recipes. The winner takes home $10,000.

Dook brought some recipes of his own for Mona to try, including some down-home cooking like Southern macaroni and cheese.