Reba McEntire Shuts Down Rumors She’s Unhappy on ‘The Voice’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Monday night, Reba McEntire spoke to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi as she attended Bring Change to Mind gala in support of teen mental health.

Reba also set the record straight on rumors that she’s unhappy on “The Voice,” saying, “I’m just having a blast.”

She went on, “The producers, everybody in the team, just love them all.”

When asked if she was quitting the show, Reba quipped, “Well, not right yet. We’re not through.”

While there’s competition, Reba emphasized, “It’s fun rivalry… What blows me away is the amount of talent… The talent is unbelievable.”

Reba had only great things to say about her fellow coaches, revealing that she and Gwen Stefani have become “best friends.”

McEntire commented, “At first, she was so intimidating and I thought she was being mean to me, and then she said, ‘I just want you to like me,’ and I said, ‘Well, that’s all you had to say.’”

During the Bring Change to Mind gala, Ryan Reynolds was honored with the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award. Reba said, “I think it’s wonderful… An award to be named after Robin Williams is even a more special treat.”