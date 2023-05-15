‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Reacts to Reba McEntire Replacing Him (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Blake Shelton spoke to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert before “The Voice’s” live Top 8 semi-final performances, just days after he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Blake also reflected on getting ready to say goodbye to the show after 23 seasons and revealed what he’ll miss the most. He spoke about his wife Gwen Stefani returning next season as a coach and reacted to Reba McEntire joining the show for the first time too.

He said of his star, “It's a little bit weird to have the star on the Walk of Fame because like literally I heard names like Lassie and… these names that are like you're born knowing like Marilyn Monroe and people like that and so to see my name on that sidewalk is just shocking to me and feel a little bit undeserving, to be honest with you, but if 10,000 bad tabloid covers is paying dues then I've earned that damn thing.”

“I think people are finally going, ‘I'll finally get that guy off my TV. I'll start watching the show again.’ I just think it's time for what's next in my life… I've been on the show I guess… 12 years, 13 years, but 23 seasons, I don't think ‘The Simpsons’ have been on that long have they?… I feel like Pat Sajak, I'm Pat Sajak. Me and Pat Sajak have been on TV as much as each other.”

So what will he miss? “Just all the friendships. The people that you see on camera that I've become friends with that if you watch the show you know who they are but so many friends that I've made even more behind the scenes. I just won't see them much anymore and some of them maybe ever again just knowing how this business goes you know so that's a tough reality but we all have to kind of move on and do what we got to do. This isn't a career choice this is just a life choice for me and it's just, it's time for what's next.”

Melvin saying he thought Gwen and Blake would be spending time together, but Gwen is going back to “The Voice.” Shelton said, “I did too damn it… you know Gwen's got a lot of reasons to keep coming back to ‘The Voice.’ First and foremost I know she absolutely loves this job and she's always excited and a little bit shocked when they call and ask her and invite her to come back again. I'm going, ‘Why? Why are you surprised by this? Of course they want you.’”

He went on, “She's just very passionate about music and she's passionate about working. I don't know anybody that finds ways to stay as busy as she does and it's impressive and that's why she's been so successful… me on the other hand, I'm ready to watch some TV.”

Blake also reacted to Reba McEntire joining the show, “Well there's a couple of things about Reba that makes her so special. First of all, she's just so authentic. I don't know anybody country or on the planet [more authentic than] Reba and that's just the truth, but the other thing is her talent and she was born with this raw natural talent that's just unbelievable. People will finally maybe start to realize what an incredible vocalist she is. I shouldn't say that, millions of us already know that but so many more people are going to realize what an incredible vocalist she is because she's going to, as a coach on this show, perform at times, you know, and it's just it's shocking what an incredible singer she is.”

Former coach Adam Levin is returning for his last show. Blake joked, “Oh is it for me? I would have swore he has something to promote.”

He joked, “You know Adam came out to the Walk of Fame ceremony and he kicked me in the nuts there a few times verbally and so I'm sure he'll have some things to say here if they let him talk. Hopefully they won't let him talk. He'll just sing and get the hell off the stage.”