Kyle Richards, 55, and Mauricio Umansky, 53, are living apart amid their separation, reports Us Weekly.

According to the magazine, Mauricio bought a luxury condo in West Hollywood months ago, and a source tells the publication that Matt Damon owns an $8.6-million unit in the building.

Another insider reveals Umansky “will visit their primary residence often” when Richards is out of town.

The insider explained, “Kyle and Mauricio have been living separately for the last few months… They’ve both been traveling a lot recently, so it’s working out where they don’t stay under one roof.”

The couple announced their separation in July after 27 years of marriage, but the source says divorce is “not an option they are exploring.”

Last month, Kyle told “Extra” of Mauricio, “We are good friends. We get along and no matter what, we are always going to be family.”

She also spoke about how the family drama with their separation played out on Season 2 of “Buying Beverly Hills” and why it was “cathartic” to talk about it with their daughters.