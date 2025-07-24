Getty Images

“The Handmaid’s Tale” star Madeline Brewer is married!

Brewster broke the news that she tied the knot to cinematographer Jack Thompson-Roylance earlier this month in an interview with Brides magazine.

The pair exchanged vows in Somerset, England, with Madeline wearing a vintage Vera Wang gown and lace veil.

She told the magazine, “Knowing where Jack’s from and knowing what the southwest of England looks like, I would have wanted to get married there no matter what.”

Jack noted, “I would have married Maddie in Timbuktu if she wanted to, but the fact that she wanted to celebrate us in Somerset meant a huge amount to me. Of course, I’m biased, but it is the most special place.”

Of their countryside wedding, Brewer went on, “What you see and feel when you look at a field full of wildflowers is ultimately what inspired our color palette and aesthetic.”

Despite being a busy working actress, Madeline took it upon herself to plan the wedding.

Jack raved, “If she wasn’t an actress, Maddie would be an amazing wedding planner. Considering the fact that Maddie did all this while balancing two hit TV shows, I think it’s remarkable.”

According to Madeline, planning was “a great deal of fun.” She said, “It brought Jack and I close although we were often 3,000 miles away. I loved designing the color palette and meeting wonderful haberdashers in Somerset.”

As for their future together, Brewer gushed, “I have loved calling Jack my fiancé, but I’m really excited for us to be husband and wife.”

Thompson-Roylance has kids on the brain, saying, “I’d like to see some little Jacks and Maddies running around in the future.”

The pair met on a dating app in 2022. After more than a year of dating, Jack proposed in Central Park.

Madeline was surprised by the proposal, saying, “Is that real?”