Instagram

After nearly two years of dating, Travis Kelce is taking the next step in his relationship with Taylor Swift.

On Thursday, Travis posted pics of Taylor for the first time on social media.

He wrote on Instagram, “Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 💯.”

In one of the photos, Taylor and Travis are matching in black for a date night at a restaurant. In another photo, the pair are seen enjoying some time at an ice rink.

Instagram

Aside from pics of Taylor, Travis also included photos of his family, including mom Donna, dad Ed, and his brother Jason.

Over the summer, Travis and Taylor have been spending time together with getaways and sporting events, like the Stanley Cup Finals and his Tight End University Concert.

A source recently told People magazine , “Taylor is really looking forward to the upcoming NFL season. Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule.”

The insider added, “This fall will be completely different. It’s the first season where she’s not constantly flying back and forth or working around an entire touring calendar.”

This month, Travis will be back with the Kansas City Chiefs for the team’s training camp.

Travis recently poked fun at his relationship with Taylor with a “Pretty Woman” reference.

In the latest episode of his “ New Heights ” podcast, Travis shared his take on the 1990 romantic comedy with Jason.

Calling it “fantastic,” Travis said, “I’m not gonna lie, when we first started, I really didn’t know that it was about her being a hooker. Didn’t know Julia Roberts signed up for that one.”

In the movie, Julia’s character Vivian is pursued by wealthy businessman Edward Lewis, played by Richard Gere. Jason and Travis then shared their thoughts on the plot and acting. When Jason brought up that the movie was being criticized for being “misogynistic,” Travis commented, “I think the only way to gauge it is to flip the script.”

He went on, “I think we need to make ‘Pretty Man.’ We need to have a CEO billionaire woman be so high-class that she doesn’t know where she’s going, she doesn’t know how to drive a car.”

Referencing Travis’ high-profile relationship with Taylor, Jason quipped, “You’re basically living ‘Pretty Man’ right now.”