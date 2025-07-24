How Sharon Osbourne Saved Ozzy's Career

Getty Images

For decades, Ozzy Osbourne created hits, both with his band Black Sabbath and in his solo career, but his wife Sharon Osbourne had a huge hand in his successes.

“Extra” spoke with Joe Lynch, Billboard’s Executive Digital Director, who discussed Sharon’s impact on Ozzy.

Joe said, “Sharon really, you know, revitalized his career, you know, possibly really even saved his life.”

Lynch went on, “I think he's even said this... He was actually fired from Black Sabbath in the late ’70s, just because he was so unreliable. And they actually did go on to have another successful replacement singer. You know, his career might have gone really nowhere solo if it wasn't for her.”

Calling Sharon “a force of nature,” Joe elaborated, “[She] can make things happen, and is capable of wrangling, you know, kind of difficult personalities like Ozzy and, you know, bringing the best out of them.”

In 2002, Ozzy and his family found a new kind of fame with MTV reality show “The Osbournes.”

The show gave a look inside the wild and wacky life of Ozzy, Sharon, and their two kids Jack and Kelly.