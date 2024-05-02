‘The Bachelor’ Alum Courtney Robertson Welcomes Baby #3

Instagram

“The Bachelor” alum Courtney Robertson is a mom again!

On Sunday, Robertson welcomed her third child with husband Humberto Perciado.

She shared the first photos with People magazine and said in a statement, “Party of five ready to rock n roll! Introducing Gabriel Ricardo Preciado. Born April 28th, weighing in at 7.2 lbs., 19.5 inches long and as sweet as they come. Everyone is happy, healthy and adjusting nicely."

Their baby boy joins son Joaquin, 3, and daughter Paloma, 2.

Courtney broke the news that she was expecting in November.

At the time, she told the outlet that they were having another boy.

She shared, “We had always talked about wanting a big family.”

As for how her third pregnancy was different than the previous two, she explained, “I had to mask both times and we weren't able to have family members come to the hospital. I didn't really have a proper baby shower and not that I will this time, but it's just going to be such a different experience having a baby without a pandemic going on.”

Their son Joaquin was “so excited” to be a big brother. Courtney said, “He's been telling the whole world, and obviously, we found out we're having a boy, and we opened that with both of our kids."