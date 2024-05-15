Getty Images

Broadway stars Orfeh and Andy Karl have called it quits after more than 23 years of marriage.

On Tuesday, the couple announced their separation on Instagram.

In a joint statement, they said, “After 23 years of a wonderful loving relationship, both onstage and off, we have made the decision to separate.”

Orfeh and Andy have worked together on the musical adaptations of “Saturday Night Fever,” “Legally Blonde,” and “Pretty Woman.”

“Keeping a marriage strong can be challenging, especially when working on opposite sides of the world, but we remain committed to building a strong future, whether together or apart,” the pair added. “We ask for respect and privacy at this time. With love, Andy Karl and Orfeh.”

While two are based in New York City, Andy was recently living in Australia for his role in “Groundhog Day: The Musical.”

In December, they made one of their last public appearances together at the opening night of Broadway show "How To Dance In Ohio."