‘General Hospital’ Actor Johnny Wactor’s Family Speaks Out Following His Murder (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Days ago, “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor was gunned down in Los Angeles.

Now, his family is speaking out.

“Extra’s” Melvin Roberts spoke with Johnny’s mother Scarlett and brothers Grant and Lance, who are devastated by his murder.

Grant didn’t think the news was “real” at first. He said, “I called him, 3-4 times, tried to text him… no one was 100% sure… that is what they had been told by friends of friends… I was calling the hospital, call the police as many times I could, had a hard time getting through until I finally got somebody to put me in touch with the detective. Once I got a hold of the detective, we were pretty confident that we were right.”

“It was mostly shocking and not thinking that it was real,” Grant noted. “You can’t make sense of it.”

Lance spoke with Johnny “six days before” the tragedy, saying, “Had a nice conversation with him and didn’t think that would be the last time I would have one with him.”

He emphasized, “The worst part is that you don’t get another one.”

Scarlett had a conversation with Johnny “about the same amount of days or a little less.”

Of their last conversation, Scarlett shared, “The big joke is that I don’t like crying and Johnny said, ‘it’s okay to show emotion’ and I was like, ‘I don’t have a problem showing emotions that I like, but crying isn’t one of them’ and I just had written him a letter on why I didn’t like it and I thought, ‘Well, he’s getting the last laugh now because he’s definitely got me crying.’”

On Saturday, Wactor was leaving his job as a bartender with a female co-worker, who he reportedly protected as he came upon car thieves, who shot him.

According to Scarlett, Johnny would have given the car to the thieves.

When asked if they were surprised that he stepped in front of his co-worker, Grant commented, “Nothing surprised me about it.”