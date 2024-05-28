Trevor Jackson on Emotional ‘Grown-ish’ Series Finale (Exclusive)

Trevor Jackson was “ready” to say goodbye to his hit show “grown-ish.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Trevor, who opened up on the finale.

He said, “It’s sad, but it’s beautiful… I’m grateful.”

Jackson hopes audiences are satisfied with the ending.

He added, “The last day of shooting was so beautiful, man. Everybody was like, ‘We’re not going to cry.’ Everybody’s crying, you know what I mean? It was super powerful, and I hope the fans are happy.”

The show recently celebrated 100 episodes.

Trevor commented, “It is a very amazing achievement and I’m proud and honored to be part of it.”

Jackson also opened up about working with Jennifer Lopez for her music video “Can’t Get Enough.”