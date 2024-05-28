Celebrity News May 28, 2024
Trevor Jackson on Emotional ‘Grown-ish’ Series Finale (Exclusive)
Trevor Jackson was “ready” to say goodbye to his hit show “grown-ish.”
“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Trevor, who opened up on the finale.
He said, “It’s sad, but it’s beautiful… I’m grateful.”
Jackson hopes audiences are satisfied with the ending.
He added, “The last day of shooting was so beautiful, man. Everybody was like, ‘We’re not going to cry.’ Everybody’s crying, you know what I mean? It was super powerful, and I hope the fans are happy.”
The show recently celebrated 100 episodes.
Trevor commented, “It is a very amazing achievement and I’m proud and honored to be part of it.”
Jackson also opened up about working with Jennifer Lopez for her music video “Can’t Get Enough.”
He shared, “When I was able to work with her, I respected her on a whole new level in terms of just like her grace, her position, the way she handled that being behind the cameras and in front of the cameras.”