'The Acolyte’: Amandla Stenberg & Leslye Headland Tease Plot Twists! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Amandla Stenberg is entering the “Star Wars” universe with “The Acolyte.”

“Extra” sat down with Stenberg and showrunner Leslye Headland to talk about the show, which is about a former Padawan (Amandla) who reunites with her Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) to investigate a shocking crime spree.

Leslye promised that fans will “feel the familiarity” of “Star Wars” but teased new plot turns and character twists, as well as lots of action and intrigue!

She commented, “My hope is that it is giving you the same feelings of warmth and love and excitement that I felt when I was first introduced to ‘Star Wars.’ I hope it’s also fulfilling some… new pieces of action, plot turns, character twists, creature droids — just all of the things that you are used to seeing but possibly have not seen… We show you a new take on all of those things.”

On the show, Amandla even got to show off their skills on the violin, playing the “Star Wars” theme on their grandfather’s violin.

They said, “I’ve attempted to play other violins and then it just doesn’t feel right… It feels like I have my grandfather with me and it feels like a guardian angel, so to be able to have that with me in that moment, where, like, I have this incredible honor and privilege of playing the theme to ‘Star Wars’ as I’m brought into the family.”

Amandla spoke about preparing for all the action, sharing that they started training six weeks before filming.

They shared, “I got really obsessed with, like, my technical ability, you know, and sometimes I overtrained. I was brought in with my master and he started training me basics, you know. I had a cross taped to a cardboard box and I would just take my knife and I would trace the cross over and over again, and then once I graduated from that, then I was learning how to throw punches.”

Amandla continued, “I was learning how to, like, have a proper stance, where to place my weight in my body… then we started introducing stunt choreography and it really became one of my favorite things to do… It’s like dance, but it has this power behind it.”

Stenberg stressed the importance of trusting their “intuition.”