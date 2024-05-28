Instagram

“Jackass” alum Bam Margera is married again!

Bam’s manager told TMZ that he tied the knot with Dannii Marie at Val Verde hotel in Socorro County, New Mexico, on Tuesday. TMZ has seen paperwork confirming the union.

They exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony with a film crew present, but no friends or family.

The outlet reports that the couple are currently in New Mexico for a movie called “Collecting Souls,” in which Dannii is starring.

Some of her castmates were in attendance!

The marriage comes more than six months after he proposed.

He gushed to Us Weekly last year, “We’re just a really good team. I never had structure before. I always woke up not knowing what to do with the day… I would just look across the street, see an Irish pub and be like, ‘That looks like fun.’”

Bam credits Dannii with changing his life after they met in June. He shared, “Now I wake up, I walk the dogs, I stretch, I go to the gym, I go skateboarding. Everything’s a structured, fun schedule. And we do it together, and it’s just a perfect thing.”

He couldn’t help but gush about his love, saying, “She’s everything I’ve ever asked for — I couldn’t ask for anything more. We are a perfect team.”

Margera was previously in a relationship with Nicole Boyd, but she filed for legal separation in 2022.

In the docs, she requested legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old son Phoenix, as well as spousal support.

Margera and Boyd tied the knot in October 2013. She listed their separation date as September 2021.