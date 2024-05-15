Getty Images

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez went public with their relationship just months ago, but do they already have kids on the brain?

During an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show,” the music producer expressed his desire to have children with Selena.

He called it his “next goal” in life and admits that he thinks about it “every day.”

When asked if he has told Gomez about wanting kids with her, Benny commented, “It’s always a topic of conversation to me every day.”

Blanco noted, “I have a ton of godkids; I’ve got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids.”

Benny was open to talking about children, but he stayed mum about an engagement.

He said, “I take everything a day at a time. I just know that when I look at her, I just say, ‘I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.’ That’s what I always say to her.”

When Howard mentioned that he sees marriage in Benny’s future, he responded, “You and me both.”

Benny opened up about their first date, which he didn’t realize was a date. He explained, “When we went out on our first date, I didn’t even know it was a date. I remember sitting there and she’s like, ‘Well, I would have worn something different for this date,’ and I was like, ‘What? We’re on a date?’”

Blanco described Gomez as “the coolest, the nicest, the sweetest,” adding, “She’s truly just like my best friend… We laugh all f**king day.”

In December, Gomez confirmed that they had been dating for six months.

While responding to fan comments on Instagram, she revealed the music producer “has treated me better than any human being on this planet” and called him “the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”