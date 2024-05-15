Steve Buscemi’s Alleged Attacker Identified

Getty Images

Days after Steve Buscemi was punched in New York City, a suspect has been identified.

On Tuesday night, the NYPD named Clifton Williams, 50, as the man who allegedly hit Buscemi in the face in a random attack.

The assault left Buscemi with swelling to his face and left eye, and he was treated at Bellevue Hospital. Following the incident, his publicist gave an update on the actor’s condition.

In a statement to “Extra,” the spokesperson said, “Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city. He is OK and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to him while also walking the streets of New York.”

A witness working nearby saw the attack and told Page Six, “I saw he was with a woman, and then through the corner of the window I saw him trip and fall backwards. He right away got up and ran in the opposite direction. I didn’t see who hit him.”

The NYPD told CNN, “At this time there are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.”

The department released surveillance footage of a suspect and added, “The individual is described as a male with dark complexion, wearing a dark colored baseball style cap, blue t shirt, black pants, white sneakers, and carrying a bookbag.”