Over the weekend, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out for a date night at the Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic gala in Las Vegas.

During the gala, Travis called Taylor his “significant other” while auctioning off four tickets to her sold out Eras tour to support teammate Patrick Mahomes’ charity event.

The couple were seen holding hands throughout the night while mingling with guests.

He said, “I think, um, I was just talking to my significant other. And uh, we might have one other auction item that wasn’t on the docket. Has anyone heard of the Eras Tour?”

Auctioneer Harry Santa-Olalla quipped, “Who would actually pay hundreds of thousands just to know Taylor Swift is actually cheering you on as you're winning 4 of her tickets — this is insane! Let's go!”

The tickets were auctioned for $80,000.

At one point, Travis even had his hand on her back in video posted on X!

For the evening, Swift wore a green dress by Maria Lucia Hohan

On Sunday, Patrick posted an Instagram reel, which featured Taylor and Travis holding hands while making their way to their seats at the event.

Mahomes wrote on Instagram, “Great weekend in Las Vegas for the @15andMahomies Vegas Golf Classic. s/o to @CoorsLight for keeping it chill! 🍻⛳️.”

Swifties even spotted Taylor in another part of the clip. She was seen in the background of a golf course while cheering on Travis hit some balls.

TMZ reports Taylor and Travis also joined Patrick and his wife Brittany for a night out at Easy’s Cocktail Lounge inside ARIA Resort & Casino.