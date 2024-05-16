Glen Powell Reacts to Parents Trolling Him at ‘Hit Man’ Premiere (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Wednesday, Glen Powell premiered his action-comedy “Hit Man” at the Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas.

“Extra” spoke with Glen, who was trolled by his parents on the red carpet with signs reading, “STOP TRYING TO MAKE GLEN POWELL HAPPEN” and “IT’S NEVER GONNA HAPPEN.”

Powell quipped, “They keep me humble.”

Glen stressed that he has the “best parents” in spite of their teasing, adding, “I have parents that treat everybody, no matter where you are in the world, with like kindness and respect.”

Glen revealed that his family will be flying to South Africa soon to visit him while he shoots a movie there. He shared, “That’s what makes this job pretty wonderful. It’s a real adventure and a real ride if you have your family on [it with you], and then you never feel lost. You never feel like you’re having an identity crisis 3,000 miles away from home.”

Powell was also being inducted into the Texas Film Hall of Fame!

When asked if he feels like he’s “made it” in Hollywood, Glen commented, “Just to keep doing this job is a victory… There is no finish line in this job if you continue to wake up and get to act every day or get to write every day, get to work with guys like [‘Hit Man’ director] Richard Linklater, like, people I’ve idolized my whole life. That’s a win. There’s no making it, really.”

Powell, who grew up in Austin, said he idolized filmmakers Linklater, Robert Rodriguez and Wes Anderson, noting, “All these like Texas that have just… made their mark on Hollywood, so I just feel like to be celebrated as a Texan… For me, that’s the coolest thing that could possibly happen, so I feel very lucky.”

Glen recalled his history doing plays at the venue, calling the night a “full-circle” moment.