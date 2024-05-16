Dean McDermott is taking the next step in his relationship with girlfriend Lily Calo.

On Wednesday, he made it Instagram official by posting two pics of them at the Magic Castle. He wrote, “Sometimes ya just gotta put on your best duds and take your girl to The Magic Castle. Cuz she’s Magic!! 🎩#mylovey.”

In one of the pics, Lily is seen kissing Dean on the cheek.

On the same day, Lily posted a different photo of the couple. She gushed on Instagram, “I’ve got peace and I’ve got love ♥️ #gratefulheart.”

Dean’s ex, Tori Spelling, approves of the relationship, even liking Dean’s Instagram post.

She commented on Lily’s post, writing, “Love you both ❤️🙌.”

Last month, Tori had nice things to say about Lily on her “misSPELLING" podcast. She said, “I like Lily a lot. It's not bad. It's just, you know, it's different.”

Dean and Lily were first romantically linked in October.

In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, Dean was seen holding hands with Lily while they headed to the Department of Social Services in Chatsworth, California.

Nearly a year ago, Dean took to Instagram to announce his split with Tori. In a now-deleted Instagram, he wrote, “It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own."