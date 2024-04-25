Backgrid

Travis Swift and Travis Kelce recently enjoyed a day trip to Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, with her pals Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

On Wednesday, Travis’ mom Donna Kelce shared the news at the QVC’s Age of Possibility summit, People reports.

Donna revealed that Travis even sent her a photo from the getaway.

During the trip, Cooper learned that he would be going to the same QVC event as Donna in Las Vegas.

When Donna and Bradley saw each other at the event, she told him, “Travis told me you were going to be here.”

Though Donna wanted Travis to be in attendance, he couldn’t be there since he was wrapping production on “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?,” a spin-off of “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?”

Bradley was at the summit with his food truck Danny & Coop’s Cheesesteaks, serving lunch to the event’s honorees.

Some of the big names were recognized include Christina Applegate, Patti LaBelle, Rita Wilson, Naomi Watts, Martha Stewart and Queen Latifah.

It is no surprise that Taylor and Travis had a double date with Bradley and Gigi.

In October, it was reported that Swift offered the keys to her Rhode Island home to Gigi and Bradley so they could enjoy some time outside of the Big Apple.

A source told The Mirror U.K., “Even though Gigi and Bradley have their own properties in New York, they wanted somewhere more private to spend time getting to know each other and Taylor was only too happy to help.”