Getty Images

On Thursday, Rumer Willis was having a “Barbie”-pink moment at the Jhpiego Laughter Is the Best Medicine Gala.

“Extra” spoke with Rumer, who shared an update on dad Bruce amid his dementia battle. She said he is "wonderful," adding, "He's doing so good. I got to go over and see him today, which was so lovely and so nice to see him with my daughter and just go over and give love.”

She added, “As a family, especially my sisters and I, we're just so grateful for the love that comes at him. I think it is such a reflection of who he is.”

Rumer also dished on her recent family vacation and her mom Demi Moore posting bikini pics on Instagram.

Of her 61-year-old hot mom, Rumer said, "She’s bangin’. All I think about whenever I see her is how much gratitude I have, because if my genetics, hopefully, are at least half that good, I'm solid.”

Willis also gushed about daughter Louetta, who recently turned 1, saying, “She just started doing this thing today actually that literally melts me into a puddle... She’ll look up at me and go, ‘Mama,’ and then just come and give me a hug, actually intentionally hug me, or give me a smooch. I’m just a puddle. I will do anything for this kid. She's got me so whipped.”

As for why it was important for her to be at the event, Rumer shared, "As a new mom and as someone who really took the time and effort to advocate myself in the realm of healthcare... I think there's such a lack of education and support and just knowledge that's provided to women to be able to make their own autonomous decisions for themselves."