Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' Sells 1.4M Copies in 1 Day

Taylor Swift has broken so many records, she's now working on breaking her own!

Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department" moved 1.4 million copies its first day of release, topping the 1.359 million sold by her previous "1989 (Taylor's Version)."

Billboard reported the numbers, which take into account sales and streams.

She also doubled the first-day streams "1989" generated on day one. The new record has 31 tracks, while "1989" had 21.

In announcing "TTPD's" status as a double album, Swift took to social media at 2 a.m. April 19, writing, “It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours.”