Getty Images

Kate Beckinsale was back on the red carpet Thursday for the first time since her hospitalization.

The actress, who spent weeks in the hospital while suffering from a mystery illness, attended the King’s Trust Gala in NYC.

Kate, 50, looked stunning in a white, one-shoulder organza gown that included a sexy cutout at the waist, miniskirt on one side, and long, flowing, floor-length skirt on the other. She wore platform sandals with the dress, and accessorized with a large black bow in her hair and a sparkly green clutch.

She opened up to People at the event, saying, "It's been a rough year. Because my parents have both been unwell and my cat... it's been a bunch of things. So that's why it's nice to come and see friends and have a little perspective. Everyone's had a bit of a rough year, I think."

King Charles III established the King’s Trust nearly 50 years ago to help young people transform their lives.

At the gala, Beckinsale praised the monarch for his openness about his cancer diagnosis.

Speaking about her mother Judy Loe and stepfather Roy Battersby, who passed away in January, she told reporters, "My mum's got cancer and my stepdad just died of cancer, and I think having a monarchy that is... you know, people kinda go 'Why've you got it? What's it for?' And all of that. Then there's this, and actually being really open about quite personal things that I think is really important."

Kate added, "I'm really impressed that he's doing that.”

Beckinsale first revealed she was unwell back in March when she shared a Mother’s Day message for her mom while including photos of herself in the hospital.

Kate wrote on Instagram at the time, “Happy birthday and UK Mother’s Day this last week to my incredible mother . Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s sh*t and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t . And for looking after our dogs when we can’t , and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t . And turn up when we are sick and sit with us . . And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love.”

“Thank you for loving us, those who do ,and for the amazing, kindest Nick, and especially for my mother’s capacity for joy. It is so inspiring and beautiful,” Kate continued. “Happy everything mama . Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close .I love you x.”

Kate continued to post photos from the hospital, but seemed to confirm she was back home on April 7 when she shared some videos of her dogs.

While she never disclosed her ailment, at one point Kate wore a shirt that said, “Tummy troubles survivor.”