Instagram

Taylor Swift has just released a music video for her song “Fortnight” to celebrate the release of her new album “The Tortured Poets Department.”

“Fortnight” is the first track from the album, and features Grammy-winning artist Post Malone.

Swift directed the music video, also starring "Dead Poets Society" actors Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles.

The video begins with Swift in a psych ward-type environment looking at herself in the mirror. As she goes to wipe her face, facial tattoos appear, seemingly paying tribute to Post Malone and his tattoos.

Interestingly, Post Malone covers up his facial tattoos in some parts of the video, where they play lovers.

In the video, Hawke and Charles play scientists or doctors who check on Swift's vitals before using shock therapy on her. The therapy session goes awry and Posty saves Swift by pulling the plug.

The video ends with Posty reaching for Taylor, who is sitting on top of a telephone booth as it's raining.

Years ago, Taylor was dancing in the rain for her song "delicate," which many speculate was about ex Joe Alwyn.

After the release, Taylor took to Instagram to share details about the video. She wrote, "When I was writing the Fortnight music video, I wanted to show you the worlds I saw in my head that served as the backdrop for making this music. Pretty much everything in it is a metaphor or a reference to one corner of the album or another. For me, this video turned out to be the perfect visual representation of this record and the stories I tell in it."

Showing love for Post Malone, Ethan, and Josh, Taylor raved, "@postmalone blew me away on set as our tortured tragic hero and I’m so grateful to him for everything he put into this collaboration. I’m still laughing from getting to work with the coolest guys on earth, @ethanhawke and @mrjoshcharles (tortured poets, meet your colleagues from down the hall, the dead poets)."

On Thursday night, Taylor shared a chaotic black-and-white video teaser for the music video on Instagram.

In the teaser, the two artists are working on typewriters. We also see Taylor appearing to receive shock therapy, flying pieces of paper, and a shot of Post Malone hugging Taylor.

She captioned the video, "At this hearing, I stand before my fellow members of The Tortured Poets Department with a summary of my findings. Album tonight. Fortnight music video tomorrow at 8pm et."

Swifties quickly clocked one clever detail in the striking similarity between Taylor's 2024 Grammys look and one she wears in the video!

She also seems to be channeling Golden Age "It girl" actress Clara Bow — track 16 on "TTPD" is actually called "Clara Bow."

Fans have delved deep into the 1920s "It girl” actress’ painful personal life. She was heavily scrutinized and rumors about her became fodder for the media. (Sound like anyone else we know?) She became socially withdrawn and entered a psychiatric facility at one point.

Many speculate that the "Fortnight" is about her rebound relationship with The 1975's Matt Healy. After all, a fortnight is 14 days, and their relationship was very brief!

In it, she sings, “And no one here's to blame / But what about your quiet treason? / I took the miracle move-on-drug / The effects were temporary / And I love you, it's ruining my life."

The song also references a Lucy, and Matt is friends with boygenius’ Lucy Dacus. She sang, “Sometimes I wonder if you're gonna screw this up with me / But you told Lucy you'd kill yourself if I ever leave.”