Ryan Gosling was a winning host on last night's "Saturday Night Live"... and he was laughing just as hard as fans at home!

Gosling worked overtime, appearing in every skit. In the cold open, the "Barbie" Oscar nominee recreated his role as Todd, a dude discussing his abduction by aliens alongside Sarah Sherman and — surprise! — "SNL" veteran Kate McKinnon.

Gosling could hardly get through the invasive sketch, which included McKinnon pretending to be a "gray alien" batting about his genitals, as excited to see him "as middle-schoolers meetin' Taylor Swift."

In his monologue, the star of the upcoming movie version of "The Fall Guy" wore a snazzy black suit with iridescent stripes over a white tee. He joked that he would not be talking about his iconic character Ken anymore, claiming they'd gone "too deep" and had to break up. He immediately went back on his word, jumping into a Ken-centric rendition of Taylor Swift's "All Too Well."

Surprise no. 2 — his "The Fall Guy" co-star Emily Blunt stomped out to interrupt his performance, chastising him for not prioritizing their movie.

The two wound up singing about trying to let go of their recent successes — his in "Barbie," hers in "Oppenheimer."

Among the many other LOL sketches, one moment that stood out came when Gosling played a man who has popped the question but is having a dramatic case of cold feet, confessing to — of all people — his fiancée's best friend's husband!

In the middle of the sketch, which found Gosling's character desperately whispering his misgivings to his brand-new acquaintance (Andrew Dismukes), a moment came when it appeared someone off-camera blurted something out, causing Gosling to snort as he tried to suppress hysteria.

Was it a stealth F-bomb? Some other kind of an outburst? Whatever happened, it broke Ryan hard!

Watch and see what you think: