Sacha Baron Cohen Spotted at 'SNL' After-Party Amid Divorce
For the first time since announcing his divorce from Isla Fisher on April 5, comedian Sacha Baron Cohen was seen stepping out in public early Sunday.
Baron Cohen, 52, showed up unexpectedly at the "Saturday Night Live" after-party following Ryan Gosling's hosting duties.
He went incognito in a Yankees cap, collared shirt, leather jacket, and cargo pants.
Baron Cohen wasn't going it alone, arriving with Chris Rock and meeting up with celebs that People magazine reports included Kaia Gerber, Chris Stapleton, Keenan Thompson, Addison Rae and Caitlin Clark.
Unfortunately, neither Gosling himself nor the show's surprise guest Emily Blunt showed up.
Just over a week ago, Baron Cohen and Fisher said jointly that they had "filed to end our marriage." The couple had met in 2001, wed in 2010, and are the parents of three children — two daughters and one son, ages 9 to 17.
Adding some levity to the serious situation, their announcement read, "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down."
More seriously, they went on, "We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy."