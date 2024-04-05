Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher Split After 13 Years of Marriage

Getty Images

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have gone their separate ways.

On Friday, the couple announced the end of their 13-year marriage on their Instagram Stories.

In a joint statement, they said, “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage.”

Instagram

“We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change," they went on. "We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy."

The two share three children, Olive, 16, Elula, 13, and Montgomery, 9.

The news comes just weeks after Sacha’s co-star Rebel Wilson slammed him for his behavior on the set of their film “The Brothers Grimsby.”

While Sacha vehemently denied Rebel’s claims about him, Isla did not comment on the matter. Instead, she posted a pic of her girls’ night with Naomi Watts, Michelle Dockery and Bruna Papandrea in London.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In 2001, Sacha and Isla met at a party in Sydney. He opened up on their first meeting in a 2020 interview with The New York Times, saying, “She was hilarious. We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party.”

According to Sacha, he “knew instantly” that she was the one for him.

Three years after meeting, Sacha proposed to Isla, who gave birth to Olive in 2007.

They got married in 2010.

In 2022, Isla stressed the importance of keeping their relationship private.

She told The Australian Women’s Weekly, “I get nervous talking about it because I feel like, by not having my relationship in the public domain and not having spoken about how we met or really talked about our marriage publicly, it's remained something private and valuable to me."