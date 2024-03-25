Getty Images

Sacha Baron Cohen, 52, is firing back at Rebel Wilson, 44, over claims he was a “massive a**hole” on the set of “The Brothers Grimsby.”

The war of words stems from a chapter in Rebel’s new book “Rebel Rising,” in which she writes about working with Cohen.

She wrote on Instagram Stories, “I will not be bullied or silenced with high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers. The ‘a** hole’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is Sacha Baron Cohen.”

In a now-deleted Story she added, “Now the a**hole is trying to threaten me. He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers. He’s trying to stop press coming out about my new book.”

He responded with a statement to Us Weekly that said, “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of ‘The Brothers Grimsby.’”

In 2014, Rebel had less than flattering things to say about Sacha on the “Kyle and Jackie O Show.”

Reflecting on “The Brothers Grimsby,” she said, “Sacha is so outrageous. Every day he’s like, ‘Just go naked, it will be funny.’ And I’m, like, ‘No!’”

She went on, “Sacha and I have the same agent in America and I’m like, ‘Sacha, I’m going to call our agent Sharon and tell her how much you are harassing me.'”

During the final scene, she claimed, “He was like, ‘Rebel can you just stick your finger up my butt?’ And I went, ‘What do you mean Sacha? That’s not in the script.’ And he’s like, ‘Look, I’ll just pull down my pants, you just stick your finger up my butt, it’ll be a really funny bit.’”

Earlier this month, before naming Cohen, Rebel had shared this tidbit in an Instagram video:

“When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, ‘I have a no-a**holes policy, meaning I don’t work with a**holes.’ I was like, ‘Oh, yeah. I mean that sounds sensible, logical.’ Then it really sunk in what they were meaning by that: Older people in the industry.”

She went on, “And yeah, now I definitely have a no-a**holes policy. The chapter on said a**hole is Chapter 23 [in my memoir]. That guy was a massive a**hole.”