Rebel Wilson is opening up to “Extra” Special Correspondent Marissa Montgomery about life at home as a new mom.

Wilson is talking about her 9-month-old daughter Royce, wedding planning with fiancée Ramona Agruma, her online dating app, plus the new commercial she’s shooting.

Chatting about mom life, she shared, “I do get up around 5 a.m when Royce wakes up and yeah, it can get tiring. I have to… sometimes take naps when she takes naps. It’s this whole other element of my life, which is so rewarding in lots of ways and so tiring in a lot of ways. You have to give her so much focus.”

Saying she loves to play her daughter music, Rebel reveals, “She loves the Disney songs. I was also playing her Adele the other day.”

Marissa called Royce’s dimples “the cutest,” and Rebel agreed, saying, “She’s very, very cute.”

Rebel also revealed how they celebrated a relaxing Mother’s Day. “We just hung out in our backyard, went in the pool… She loves the water.”

Wilson added, “She knows that she's got a voice… She could be an actress.”

Is the star thinking about siblings for her little girl? Wilson allowed, “We’ll see. We shall see.”

Rebel is busy being a working mom, revealing she and Ramona haven’t started wedding planning just yet.

“I wish I could start planning the wedding because that would be really fun. At the moment, though, I'm planning to do two movies at the second half of this year.”

She added, “One of them I am directing… I will try to earn the money first, though Ramona doesn’t want anything expensive.”

The star added, “I've got an action movie called ‘Bride Hard,’ where I'll be kicking ass!”

At 43, she's made headlines over the last couple years — transforming her body by dropping an incredible 80 lbs.

Marissa commented she’s in the best shape ever, but Rebel insisted, “I don't know whether it's ‘best shape ever’ because we've still got a young baby.”

Montgomery pointed out, “I think the arms are from lifting the baby all the time, no?”

She answered, “Royce is 17 lbs., so I do these and a bit of a squat. She loves it. She loves it.”

Rebel is engaged to Ramona, but for people who aren’t spoken for, she has her own dating app called Fluid.

Dishing on a humorous date she went on in the past, she told Marissa, “We went out in Beverly Hills for lunch and then, he asked if he could put a rose in my mouth and dip me for a photograph. What?!”

Explaining the concept behind Fluid, Wilson shared, “It’s love with no labels. You don't have to categorize your sexuality in any way.”

Rebel is also teaming up with Zevo to get the word out about its insect-control products and “what truly bugs us.”

Wilson explained, “Seventy-one percent of people in America suffer from bug anxiety.”